ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $556.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $575.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.84, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

