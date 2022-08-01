SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,790 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $291.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.64 and its 200 day moving average is $268.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

