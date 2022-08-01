SFE Investment Counsel Buys 49,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 332,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $23.30 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

