SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.