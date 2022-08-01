SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eaton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 192,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

