SFE Investment Counsel Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,367,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

