SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 16,959 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

HASI stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

