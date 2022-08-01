SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 3,383 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

