SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

