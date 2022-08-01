SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.53 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

