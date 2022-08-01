Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,238. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 56.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,169,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

