Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $94,651.30 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $94,651.30 and $40.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

