Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $94,651.30 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $94,651.30 and $40.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.