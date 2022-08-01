ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

