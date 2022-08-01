Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 42,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

