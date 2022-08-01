Shopping Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155,462.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Shopping has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $155,462.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00020208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,157 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

