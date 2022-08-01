Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Decreases By 37.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

About Air Industries Group

AIRI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 19,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,437. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

