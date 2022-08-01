Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Rises By 62.7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 486.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 128,584 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 788,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 7,044,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,745. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

