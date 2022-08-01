Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Drops By 37.0%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMBVF shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $6.83 on Monday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.