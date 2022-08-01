Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expands By 30.5%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.63. 9,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

