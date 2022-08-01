Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Grows By 73.9%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

CELTF stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

