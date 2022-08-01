Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 29.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,752. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

