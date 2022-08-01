Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Drops By 38.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 3.0 %

CRZBY stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

