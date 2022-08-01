Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Drops By 24.0%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

