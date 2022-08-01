Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 33.5%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Apparel

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 12,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

