Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rises By 66.7%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eiffage Trading Up 5.3 %
Eiffage stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.
Eiffage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.
Eiffage Company Profile
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.
