Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rises By 66.7%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eiffage Trading Up 5.3 %

Eiffage stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Eiffage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eiffage Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFGSY. Barclays dropped their price target on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

