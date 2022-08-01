Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Declines By 22.7%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,934,000 after buying an additional 303,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Stories
