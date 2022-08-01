Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Increases By 33.3%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $63.22 during midday trading on Monday. Eurazeo has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

