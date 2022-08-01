Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 27.5%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZFill by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZFill by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ EZFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EZFill has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

