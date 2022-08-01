Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Expands By 40.8%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter worth about $18,136,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $17,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $15,081,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.
Founder SPAC Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOUN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
About Founder SPAC
Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.
