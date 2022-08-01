Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Expands By 40.8%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter worth about $18,136,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $17,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $15,081,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Founder SPAC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOUN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.