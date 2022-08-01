Short Interest in G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Expands By 39.3%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

G City Stock Performance

G City stock remained flat at $6.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. G City has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter. G City had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

G City Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

