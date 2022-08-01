Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Declines By 31.8%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.67.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Articles

