Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Increases By 69.3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million.

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.