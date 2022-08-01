Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Decreases By 28.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. 13,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.37.

