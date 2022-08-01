Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Declines By 26.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

