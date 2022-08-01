Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Declines By 26.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GLUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
Glucose Health Company Profile
