Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 40.2%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Stories

