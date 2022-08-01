Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Decreases By 38.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000.

