Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Rises By 34.0%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,703,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 7,240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,553.5 days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KGTFF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

About Krung Thai Bank Public

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.