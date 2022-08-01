Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Drops By 42.6%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 996,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Manning & Napier Price Performance

MN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 94,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,620. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Manning & Napier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

About Manning & Napier

(Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

