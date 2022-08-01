Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Expands By 39.4%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of MNHFF remained flat at $154.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $214.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.84.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

