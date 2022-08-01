Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expands By 61.6%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $109,841,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.3 %

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $98.34. 49,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

