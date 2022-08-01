Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Drops By 50.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance

Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,011. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

