Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Drops By 50.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance
Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,011. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
