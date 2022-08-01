Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Increases By 47.9%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,395.0 days.

NGK Insulators Stock Performance

NGKIF stock remained flat at $13.34 during midday trading on Monday. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

