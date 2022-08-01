Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Decreases By 37.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.79.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

