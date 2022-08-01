Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 39.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

PHIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,738. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.