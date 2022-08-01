Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 39.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
PHIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,738. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.