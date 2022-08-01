Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Grows By 49.3%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,608,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 3,086,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PITAF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Poste Italiane has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

