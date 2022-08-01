Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Grows By 31.1%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

PBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,974. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.