Short Interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Declines By 38.5%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity at Quotient

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

QTNT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 743,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.81.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.