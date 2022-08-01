Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Increases By 34.1%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Ricoh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.