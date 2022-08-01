Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Drops By 22.7%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,494. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

