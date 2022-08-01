Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Drops By 22.7%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,494. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLHG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

