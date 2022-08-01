Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Drops By 24.2%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,616. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

